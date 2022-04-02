LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $81,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,750 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

