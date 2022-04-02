LSV Asset Management Sells 153,880 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.48% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $33,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $2,713,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,268. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.83.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

