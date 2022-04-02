LSV Asset Management Sells 389,417 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,554,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 389,417 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.94% of NCR worth $102,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NCR by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NCR by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,495,000 after acquiring an additional 516,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 3,349.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $40.24 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

