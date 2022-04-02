LSV Asset Management Sells 57,100 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.12% of Customers Bancorp worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 205,867 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 183,625 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 296,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 42,209 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

