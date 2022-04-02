LSV Asset Management Sells 73,600 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.66% of Sealed Air worth $65,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

