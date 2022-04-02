LSV Asset Management Sells 86,995 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,995 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.65% of SYNNEX worth $70,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.38.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $102.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.98. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

