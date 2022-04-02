LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,145 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $30,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $5,066,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 297,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 43,747 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 251,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,250. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

