Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUCD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

