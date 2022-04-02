Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.28.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $367.44. 1,360,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.66 and its 200-day moving average is $380.64. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $144,078,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

