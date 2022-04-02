M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,967. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.06. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,217,000 after purchasing an additional 381,983 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,844,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,253,000 after purchasing an additional 204,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.