MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get MacroGenics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.73.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MacroGenics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MacroGenics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.