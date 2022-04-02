Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, April 6th

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th. The 9-8 split was announced on Wednesday, April 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th.

Magellan Financial Group stock opened at 10.95 on Friday. Magellan Financial Group has a 12 month low of 10.95 and a 12 month high of 28.72.

MGLLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie cut Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd. engages in the provision of funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Funds Management, Principal Investments, and Corporate. The Funds Management segment consists of the activities undertaken by Magellan Asset Management Limited, Airlie Funds Management Property Limited, MFG Services LLC, and Frontier North America Holdings, Inc and its controlled entities.

