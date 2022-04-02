Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMPGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. 637,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,493. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

