Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.52. 9,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $859.76 million, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 237,389 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

