Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after buying an additional 148,421 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 73,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 344,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,917. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $747.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

