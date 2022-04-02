MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Hits $0.0935 on Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $42.36 million and $6.59 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00037720 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00109040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 453,073,637 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

