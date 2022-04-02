Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.87 and traded as low as C$2.68. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 422,354 shares changing hands.

MOZ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$694.05 million and a P/E ratio of -90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.92.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

