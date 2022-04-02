Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.53.

MRO opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 120,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

