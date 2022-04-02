Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.70. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 150,536 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 364,994 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.