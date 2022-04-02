MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.64

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 2030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Get MarineMax alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. The company has a market cap of $852.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,739.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 99,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.