Marlin (POND) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (POND) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $29.99 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.95 or 0.07496615 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,652.87 or 0.99955408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00055396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

