Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) to announce $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 524.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $133.49 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 103,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

