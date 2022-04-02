Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

NYSE MA traded up $6.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $363.97. 3,806,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.56 and a 200-day moving average of $352.46.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

