Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 460,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,287. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $214.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $161.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 180,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

