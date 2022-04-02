MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Head-To-Head Contrast

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxCyte and Inotiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 20.40 -$19.08 million N/A N/A Inotiv $89.61 million 7.04 $10.90 million ($4.08) -6.08

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -56.30% -11.11% -10.18% Inotiv -49.16% -5.32% -2.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MaxCyte and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inotiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inotiv has a consensus price target of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 156.82%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Summary

Inotiv beats MaxCyte on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc. operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering. The company also provides ExPERT Pas that allows for seamless scale-up to bioreactor volumes for protein, antibody, VLP, and virus production; processing assembly supporting products, including electroporation buffers, and processing assembly workflow and loading racks; and cGMP PAs that offers the scales and quality assurance required for clinical research and production in GMP clean-room facilities. It has a clinical and commercial license agreement with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Inotiv (Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

