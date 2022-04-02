Maxim Group Trims Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Target Price to $4.00

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dermata Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

