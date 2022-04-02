MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 385,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,486. The stock has a market cap of $874.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.06. MBIA has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative net margin of 235.45% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 598.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,593,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,330,000 after buying an additional 2,222,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 455.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 290,756 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the third quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in MBIA by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 244,217 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in MBIA by 215.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 323,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 220,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.