McDonald Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 20,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

DHR traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.69. 3,331,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $224.77 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

