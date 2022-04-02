McDonald Partners LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 18,031,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,241,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

