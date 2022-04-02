McDonald Partners LLC Invests $49,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $85.71. 3,866,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,359. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.83 and a one year high of $96.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

