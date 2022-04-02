McDonald Partners LLC Invests $79,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,999,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after buying an additional 62,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,160,000 after buying an additional 51,640 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,276,000 after buying an additional 145,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,471,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.91. 387,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,382. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

