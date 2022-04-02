McDonald Partners LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,827,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 126,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 68,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 157,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,326,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,030. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.