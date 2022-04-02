McDonald Partners LLC Takes $34,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

TLT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.38. 23,489,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,925,914. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

