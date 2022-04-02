McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $290.00 at UBS Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.32.

McDonald’s stock opened at $249.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.28.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

