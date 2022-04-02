Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. Sells 615,000 Shares

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MPW stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 105.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,096,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 70,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,156 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.