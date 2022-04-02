MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will announce $469.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.00 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $446.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

MD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of MD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.01. 762,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,655. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 198.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 168.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 168,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

