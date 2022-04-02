Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $746.07

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 746.07 ($9.77) and traded as high as GBX 767.60 ($10.06). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 762.40 ($9.99), with a volume of 1,077,197 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.82) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.10).

Get Meggitt alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 752.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 746.07.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.89), for a total transaction of £65,647.25 ($85,993.25). Also, insider Tony Wood acquired 847 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £3,599.75 ($4,715.42). Insiders bought a total of 887 shares of company stock worth $389,955 over the last three months.

Meggitt Company Profile (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.