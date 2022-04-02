MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,753.42.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $34.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,224.13. The company had a trading volume of 369,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,077.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,292.48. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.