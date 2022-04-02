Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 351,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mercer International by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

MERC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.13. 273,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,046. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $933.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

