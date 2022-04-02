Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $83.52. 10,086,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,252,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

