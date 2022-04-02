MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $18.65

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $18.11. MeridianLink shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 318 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLNK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

