MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $18.65

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $18.11. MeridianLink shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 318 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLNK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.
About MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
