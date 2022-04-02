Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,894 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $34,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 118.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. 496,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,454. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

