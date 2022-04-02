Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.
MTH stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.18. 496,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.58 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.42.
In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 97,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,573,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,281,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.