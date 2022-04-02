Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

MTH stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.18. 496,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.58 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.42.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 97,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,573,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,281,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

