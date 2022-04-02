Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.85. 19,544,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,638,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.66. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $612.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.