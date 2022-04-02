Metahero Market Capitalization Hits $267.88 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $267.88 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00108470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Metahero Coin Trading

