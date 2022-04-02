Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €10.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.90 ($10.88).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on B4B3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.55) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.21) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($11.10) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €8.00 ($8.79) on Wednesday. Metro has a 52-week low of €6.75 ($7.42) and a 52-week high of €12.30 ($13.52). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.16 and a 200-day moving average of €10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and a PE ratio of 72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

