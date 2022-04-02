Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Cut to €10.80 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.20 ($13.41) to €10.80 ($11.87) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OUKPY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.53) to €11.60 ($12.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 5,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,891. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

