Michael D. Kelly Sells 13,000 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.