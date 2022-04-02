Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

