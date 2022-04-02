Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O (LON:MWY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $772.97

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 772.97 ($10.13) and traded as high as GBX 812 ($10.64). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.58), with a volume of 83,247 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 774.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 805.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £512.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52.

Get Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O news, insider Alan Scott sold 19,650 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.19), for a total value of £152,877 ($200,258.06).

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.